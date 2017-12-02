Klaebo continues winning start to cross-country ski season

LILLEHAMMER, Norway — Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo made it four wins from four races to start the cross-country skiing World Cup season on Saturday.

The Norwegian won the classic sprint, beating Sergei Ustyugov of Russia by 0.83 seconds.

Another Russian, Alexander Bolshunov, was third, 1.29 seconds off Klaebo.

Alex Harvey of St-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., was 22nd in 3:40.88, Jesse Cockney of Canmore, Alta., was 57th in 3:46.58, Toronto's Len Valjas was 59th in 3:47.23, Julien Locke of Nelson, B.C., was 61st in 3:48.98, Russell Kennedy of Canmore, was 63rd 3:49.97, and Whitehorse's Knute Johnsgaard placed 67th in 3:51.55.