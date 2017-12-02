Lake Louise downhill starts amid power loss

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — A power outage closed Lake Louise resort for public skiing Saturday, but organizers were able to get the women's World Cup downhill underway.
A resort spokesman said a power line to the resort failed.
Athletes and the public were stranded on lifts for about 30 minutes before backup power got them running again long enough to off load.
But with the chair lifts and gondolas then at a standstill, the athletes, coaches and course workers were towed up the mountain by snow cats.
The start of the race was delayed by an hour 15 minutes.
The women started at a lower point on the mountain which shortened the course by about 460 metres.
"We cannot get people up the hill on backup power, but if you can get them up the hill, you can run a race," resort communications director Dan Markham said.
"We have power systems that will allow for the timing to work. The challenge is getting all the athletes up there."
Cornelia Huetter of Austria won the season-opening downhill Friday at the resort.
A super-G is scheduled for Sunday.
By Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
