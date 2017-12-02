No. 22 Michigan women beat LIU Brooklyn 86-49

Michigan: This was Michigan's first trip to New York since the 2013-14 season. ... Michigan's two losses this season came against No. 5 Louisville and No. 3 Notre Dame.

LIU: LIU was playing its first home game since Nov. 14.

FACING TOP TEAMS

The Blackbirds played a Top 25 team for the third consecutive year. LIU Brooklyn hosted then No. 14 Florida State in 2015 and played at seventh-ranked Ohio State last year.

"I love playing ranked teams, it shows what we're made of," Del Preore said. "Shows how tough we can be. I like seeing how our team finds confidence in playing these types of teams."

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Barnes Arico's nine-year-old daughter Cecelia took part in a shooting contest. She made a layup, free throw and 3-pointer — each on her first shot all in under 10 seconds to win a prize pack.

"I didn't get to see it, but heard everyone cheering," Barnes Arico said. "I hope someone got it on tape."

HOMECOMING OF SORTS

When the game was originally schedule, Michigan had two players from the New York area on its roster. Both are no longer on the team. Flaherty is from New Jersey as well as Barnes Arico. The pair had about 60 friends and family at the game. It was a quick trip for Michigan as the team flew in Friday and had a flight back home Saturday night which was why the game tipped at noon.

UP NEXT:

Michigan: At Detroit Mercy on Monday.

LIU: At George Mason on Thursday.

___

Follow Doug on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg

By Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press