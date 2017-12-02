Guy's 21 lead No. 18 Virginia past Lehigh 75-54

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kyle Guy scored 21 points and No. 18 Virginia never trailed in a 75-54 victory against Lehigh on Saturday.

Isaiah Wilkins added 14 points and Devon Hall had 11 for the Cavaliers (8-0). Virginia led 39-23 at halftime and by as many as 23 in the second half.

Lance Tejada made five of Lehigh's 10 3-pointers and scored 22 points. The Mountain Hawks (4-4) shot just 40 per cent (19-47).

The Cavaliers led 22-16 before using a 15-3 run to gain some separation late in the first half. Hall finished the burst with a 3-pointer, making it 37-19.