Power outage delays women's downhill at Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — A power outage at the Lake Louise ski resort has delayed the start of a women's World Cup downhill.

A resort spokesman says a power line to the resort failed.

The World Cup skiers and the public were stranded on lifts for about 30 minutes before backup power got them running again. The public was told to go to its cars.

It was announced the World Cup skiers would be taken up the mountain on snowcat vehicles for their course inspection. The start of the race would be delayed an hour.

Resort spokesman Dan Markham says the "challenge is getting all the athletes up there." He adds: "We cannot get people up the hill on backup power, but if you can get them up the hill, you can run a race."

Cornelia Huetter of Austria won the season-opening downhill Friday at the resort. A super-G is scheduled for Sunday.

