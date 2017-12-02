Man U beats Arsenal 3-1 in EPL as de Gea shines in goal

But it was the Spaniard's quick reflexes that kept his team in the match, especially when he denied Arsenal an equalizer with a double save in the 57th from Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez.

Mourinho sarcastically referred to Lacazette's presence on the pitch, because before the match Wenger said the forward would most definitely not be available because of a groin injury on Wednesday.

"I congratulate Arsenal's medical department for taking a player that was a 'no' to a full 90 minutes," Mourinho said. "Amazing."

But the home side's optimism for a comeback was then snuffed out in the 63rd when United hit Arsenal on the break.

Pogba drove forward into the box and held off Koscielny to pull back a pass for Lingard, who converted an easy tap-in.

Pogba was sent off for stamping on Hector Bellerin's leg which means the Frenchman will miss the Manchester derby.

The scoreline flattered United with Arsenal playing with verve and pummeling De Gea's goal. Arsenal had 33 shots on goal, with 15 on target, while United had eight shots with four on target.

It was a statistic that upset Wenger, who lamented missed chances.

"I'm just disappointed and angry that with the quality of that performance we have nothing to show for it," he said, attributing his team's loss to a lack of efficiency in finishing and De Gea's "outstanding game."

It was Mourinho's first away victory in 11 games against the "Big Six" and the first home loss for the Gunners after winning their last 12. Arsenal slipped a place to fifth.

By Frank Griffiths, The Associated Press