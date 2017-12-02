Olympiakos beats Apollon 3-1 to lead Greek league

ATHENS, Greece — Karim Ansarifard checked in in the 62nd minute and scored twice to break a tie and lead Olympiakos over Apollon 3-1 in the Greek league on Saturday.

Defending champion Olympiakos topped the standings, a point ahead of PAOK, which beat Xanthi 3-0.

AEK Athens, two behind Olympiakos, can go top with a win at Levadiakos on Sunday.

Apollon was 14th.