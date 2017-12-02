Woodside throws 4 TDs in Toledo's 45-28 MAC title game win

DETROIT — Logan Woodside threw four touchdown passes and Terry Swanson rushed for 180 yards and two scores as Toledo defeated Akron 45-28 in the Mid-American Conference championship game Saturday at Ford Field.

Receivers Diontae Johnson (118 yards) and Jon'Vea Johnson (103) combined for 221 yards and three touchdowns for Toledo (11-2), which won its third conference championship game and first since 2004.

Akron (7-6) forced five turnovers but couldn't overcome a lopsided first half in their second loss to Toledo (11-2) this season.

Woodside threw three touchdown passes in the first half, two to Diontae Johnson, as the Rockets took a 28-0 lead. Swanson rushed for 61 yards and another score as Toledo outgained Akron 326-98 in the half.