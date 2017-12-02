Johnson has 2 goals, Lightning beat Sharks 5-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Noah Hanifin scored with 2 seconds left in overtime, and Carolina beat Florida in a brawl-filled contest.

Elias Lindholm and Jeff Skinner scored Carolina's regulation goals, while Nick Bjugstad and Aleksander Barkov tallied for Florida.

Carolina goalie Cam Ward had 37 saves, while James Reimer stopped 44.

Lindholm set up the winner by intercepting Aaron Ekblad's slow clear attempt and passing to Hanifin as he skated through the slot. Reimer stopped Hanifin's initial shot but couldn't get to the rebound.

CAPITALS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 218th power-play goal and Washington continued its dominance of Sergei Bobrovsky in a victory over Metropolitan Division-leading Columbus.

Brett Connolly, Alex Chiasson and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored for the Capitals, who have won five of seven. Braden Holtby stopped 32 of 35 shots, including 16 in the third period of a matchup between the past two Vezina Trophy-winning goaltenders.

Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 23 shots, losing for the 12th time in 18 games against Washington.

Artemi Panarin, Matt Calvert and Zach Werenski scored for the Blue Jackets, who looked worn down toward the end of the second half of back-to-back games but made it interesting late.

WILD 2, BLUES 1, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Dumba scored 39 seconds into overtime to give Minnesota a victory over St. Louis.

Dumba started the winning rush by picking up a loose puck in his own end. After entering the defensive zone, he fed the puck across the slot to Charlie Coyle, who feathered a return pass that Dumba chipped past goalie Jake Allen for his second goal this season.

Allen made 24 saves for St. Louis, while Minnesota's Devan Dubnyk stopped 41 of 42 shots.

Former Wild head coach Mike Yeo brought his Blues back to Minnesota for the first time since St. Louis eliminated the Wild in five games in the first round of the playoffs last spring. The Blues beat the Wild 6-3 a week ago in their first meeting this season in St. Louis.

PREDATORS 3, DUCKS 2, SO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala and Kyle Turris scored in the shootout to lead Nashville over Anaheim.

Adam Henrique got his first goal since being traded to Anaheim on Thursday, and Cam Fowler also scored for the Ducks. Fiala and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville.

Nashville's Pekka Rinne and Anaheim's Ryan Miller each made 33 saves.

PENGUINS 5, SABRES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist apiece, and Pittsburgh won its season-best fourth straight game.

Phil Kessel kept pace with Crosby for the team lead with his 12th goal. Patric Hornqvist and Carl Hagelin also scored for the Penguins, who are 14-0-1 in their last 15 games against the Sabres, including an eight-game home winning streak.

Jason Pominville scored his seventh of the season and the Sabres' first goal since Nov. 24 against Edmonton. The Sabres had been shut out in their previous three games.

BRUINS 3, FLYERS 0

Tuukka Rask made 28 saves to help Boston beat Philadelphia, sending the Flyers to a club record-tying 10th straight loss.

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who have won six of seven. Ryan Spooner also scored.

Philadelphia was shut out for the third time during its slide and sixth time this season. It's the first 10-game losing streak for the franchise since Feb. 6-23, 2008.

Wayne Simmonds tried to get the Flyers going by winning a first-period fight with Kevan Miller, but it didn't work.

The Bruins jumped in front on Spooner's first goal of the season 14:30 into the game, and then added two more in the second.

COYOTES 5, DEVILS 0

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scott Wedgewood stopped 26 shots for his first shutout of the season and second of his career, leading Arizona over New Jersey.

Derek Stepan had a goal and an assist, and Jason Demers, Jordan Martinook, Alex Goligoski and Dylan Strome also scored for Arizona, which snapped a three-game losing streak and won at home in regulation for the first time this season.

Keith Kinkaid finished with 22 saves for New Jersey, which came in with the NHL's best road record at 9-2-2.

CANUCKS 2, MAPLE LEAFS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jacob Markstrom stopped 35 shots to lead Vancouver over Toronto.

Markus Granlund and Alexander Edler scored for the Canucks, who were coming off a 3-2-1 trip.

James van Riemsdyk scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen finished with 24 saves. The Maple Leafs lost for just the fourth time in 13 games (9-3-1).

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By The Associated Press