Green Bay knocks off No. 24 Marquette women 63-55

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jessica Lindstrom scored 15 points, Karly Murphy had a double-double and Green Bay beat its second Top 25 team this season with a 63-55 win over No. 24 Marquette on Saturday.

Allie LeClaire added 13 points, Jen Wellnitz 10 and Murphy had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Phoenix (6-1), who were playing their third ranked team in a row. They beat Arizona State before losing to Mississippi State.

Amani Wilborn had 18 points and Danielle King 16 points for the Golden Eagles (3-3), who shot 34 per cent for their lowest offensive output since 2015.

After a 3-point play from Wilborn got Marquette within 15-12 at 2:28 of the first quarter, the Phoenix held Marquette to 2-of-18 shooting through the rest of the half. LeClaire scored the last four points of the first quarter to put Green Bay up 19-12 and added a layup in a 6-0 run to start the second quarter. After a Marquette basket, the Phoenix added an 8-0 run and led 35-19 at the half. In one stretch, the Golden Eagles missed 11 straight shots.