DePaul cruises to 89-73 win over Youngstown State

CHICAGO — Max Strus scored 20 points with five rebounds, four assists and four steals and led five players in double-figure scoring as DePaul cruised to an 89-73 win over Youngstown State on Saturday afternoon.

Strus was 8 of 12 from the field including three 3-pointers for the Blue Demons (3-4). Marin Maric and Tre'Darius McCallum added 17 points apiece, Eli Cain had 15 points and seven rebounds and Brandon Cyrus chipped in 12 points off the bench.

DePaul never trailed, averaging 57.6 per cent shooting from the field compared to 43 per cent for Youngstown State.

Strus scored 11 points in the first half, making three 3-pointers and a dunk, to help lift DePaul to a 47-32 advantage at the break.