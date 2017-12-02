Bruce dunks Binghamton to 4th straight win, 76-65

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Thomas Bruce drove for a layup and followed with a dunk as Binghamton rallied to take its first lead late in the second half to beat Colgate 76-65 on Saturday afternoon.

Bruce, who had 26 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double on the year, had nine of his points in the final four minutes, making four straight free throws down the stretch to secure the victory

Colgate was up 40-34 at the break and held a 51-43 advantage with 11:42 left in the game. Bruce slammed home two straight dunks to close to 51-47 and took the lead 60-58 following his fourth dunk of the game.

J.C. Show had 19 points and Willie Rodriguez added 16, knocking down 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, for the Bearcats (5-4) who won their fourth straight after dropping four consecutive.