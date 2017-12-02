Mayfield, No. 2 Sooners roll in Big 12 title game

Memphis (10-2, CFP No. 20) then got as far as the UCF 9, but Riley Ferguson's pass on second-and-goal was intercepted by Tre Neal, giving the Knights (12-0, CFP No. 15) a likely spot in a New Year's Six bowl.

Frost, the second-year coach and former Nebraska quarterback, was asked about reports that he would leave for the Cornhuskers. Frost, fighting back tears, said: "I'm going to go celebrate with my team."

If this was the end it was quite a sendoff. The top two scoring teams in the country combined for 117 points and 1,479 yards. It was tied at 48 at the end of regulation.

The Knights led 48-34 early in the fourth quarter but the Tigers rallied to tie with 4:13 remaining on Ferguson's 10-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Miller. Memphis had a chance to win it in regulation but Riley Patterson's 51-yard field-goal attempt with 28 seconds remaining was wide left.

UCF's McKenzie Milton was 28 of 40 for 494 yards and five touchdowns. He was selected the game's most outstanding player.

CONFERENCE USA

FLORIDA ATLANTIC 41, NORTH TEXAS 17

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Devin Singletary ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns and Florida Atlantic beat North Texas to win its first Conference USA championship in coach Lane Kiffin's first season.

The Owls (10-3) extended their unbeaten streak to nine games and were undefeated against C-USA opponents this season. Jason Driskel completed 15 of 27 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown, and Kalib Woods had a school-record 208 yards receiving yards. FAU had 633 yards of offence.

The Owls, who beat North Texas (9-4) 69-31 in the regular season, took a 34-0 lead in the first 33 minutes. FAU had gains of 47, 49, 22, 44, 21 and 34 yards in the first quarter alone.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

TOLEDO 45, AKRON 28

DETROIT (AP) — Logan Woodside threw four touchdown passes, Terry Swanson ran for 180 yards and two scores and Toledo beat Akron in the Mid-American Conference championship game at Ford Field.

Receivers Diontae Johnson (118 yards) and Jon'Vea Johnson (103) combined for 221 yards and three touchdowns for Toledo (11-2). The Rockets won their third conference title game and first since 2004.

Akron (7-6) forced five turnovers but couldn't overcome a lopsided first half in it second loss to Toledo (11-2) this season. Woodside threw three touchdown passes in the first half, two to Diontae Johnson, as help the Rockets take a 28-0 lead.

___

By The Associated Press