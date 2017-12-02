Teague lead's balanced Ball State past IUPUI 83-64

MUNCIE, Ind. — Tahjai Teague scored 14 points and led a balanced Ball State team past IUPUI 83-64 on Saturday.

Five players reached double figures for the Cardinals (4-4) with Trey Moses and Kyle Mallers scoring 12 apiece, Tayler Persons and Sean Sellers 11 each. Ball State made 31 of 58 field goals (53 per cent) and knocked down 10 3-pointers, Sellers leading with three.

Ball State dominated the paint, outscoring IUPUI 40-28 inside and 14-6 on second-chance points, with a 36-30 rebounding edge winning its third straight game. Mallers double-doubled with 11 rebounds and Persons led with five assists.

IUPUI (2-4) was led by Ron Patterson's 14 points and 11 more from T.J. Henderson. The Jaguars led briefly in the early going, but trailed 41-23 by halftime as they were held to 29-per cent shooting (9-31). IUPUI did respond with a 41-point second half, but never got closer than 15 points.