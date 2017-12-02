Kennesaw State knocks off No. 3 Jacksonville 17-7

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Chandler Burks and Darnell Holland scored touchdowns and the Kennesaw State defence held third-seeded Jacksonville State to 187 yards offence in a 17-7 FCS playoff victory on Saturday.

The Owls (12-1), in their third year of football, have their second playoff victory in two weekends and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Burks passed for 126 yards and led the Owls rushing attack with 76, including a 2-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter to complete an 11-play, 72-yard drive for a 17-7 lead. Burks became the first quarterback in Big South history to go over 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 passing yards in a single season.

Holland's 9-yard run early in the third quarter gave the Owls a 10-7 lead. Jacksonville State had held eight teams under 100 yards rushing, giving up an average of just 63.1 per game this year, second in the FCS, but surrendered 213 Saturday, and 339 total yards offence.