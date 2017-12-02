No. 15 Maryland women beat Akron 75-54 for 5th straight win

AKRON, Ohio — Kaila Charles had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Kristen Confroy hit five 3-pointers and also scored 23 points, and No. 15 Maryland beat Akron 75-54 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory.

Confroy, who grew up in Solon, Ohio, about 30 miles from the Akron campus, was 5 of 7 from distance to help set a season-high in points. Charles reached the 500-point mark in her 44th career game.

Brianna Fraser added eight points, seven rebounds and five assists for Maryland (7-2), which was just 11 of 20 from the free-throw line and turned it over 21 times.

The Terrapins opened the game on a 12-2 run, extended it to 24-6 at the end of the first quarter and led 38-27 at halftime behind Confroy's 11 points and six rebounds.