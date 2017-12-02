Manning, Pervis help Air Force rally past Denver 61-59

DENVER — Ryan Manning scored 19 points, Pervis Louder 14 including a game-winning dunk with four seconds left as Air Force squeaked past Denver 61-59 on Saturday.

Denver had rushed out to a 27-5 lead to begin the game, but the Falcons (4-3) battled back to trail 38-27 by halftime and kept climbing after the break. Manning rebounded a miss by Denver's top scorer Daniel Amigo to knock down a 3-pointer at the other end and Lavelle Scottie drove for a go-ahead score after Denver lost the ball on its next possession for the Falcons first lead of the game 56-55 with 1:59 to play.

Louder added a 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining but Denver tied at 59-all on two Jake Holtzmann free throws before Louder's emphatic dunk for the win.

Amigo finished with 11 points, as did Joe Rosga. Holtzmann added 10. Amigo and Holtzmann combined for 11 of Denver's 23 turnovers