Mikaela Shiffrin races to first World Cup downhill victory

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — U.S. slalom star Mikaela Shiffrin raced to her first World Cup downhill victory Saturday at Lake Louise.

Racing in her fourth career downhill, the 22-year-old Olympic and world slalom champion finished in 1 minute, 27.55 seconds to edge Germany's Viktoria Rebensberg by 0.13 seconds.

"The biggest thing is I'm learning about the mentality to ski well in downhill and ski the way that I want to," said Shiffrin, third Friday in the opening downhill.

"I've skied here a couple times now, so I felt Lake Louise was a really good opportunity for me because I have some experience on the track. I wasn't planning to win, but I was planning to come here, do my best and see what happened."

The defending World Cup overall champion won a slalom last week in Vermont. She extended her overall lead over Rebensburg to 149 points. Rebensburg won the first two World Cup giant slalom races of the season.

"It's my first podium here and I don't know how many years I've been coming here now," Rebensburg said. "I was often pretty close to the podium, but today everything came together. Hopefully, I can win a downhill soon."

American Lindsey Vonn was 12th a day after crashing in the downhill opener.

"I think I had a hard time trusting my knee today," said Vonn, an 18-time winner at Lake Louise. "It's definitely pretty swollen and wasn't very happy with me. I'll go ice it now and hopefully it settles down a little bit more."

Shiffrin says she still thinks of Lake Louise as "Lake Lindsey."

"It's really cool for me to be here and experience what she's felt in past years," Shiffrin said.