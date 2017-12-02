No. 7 Kentucky leads big before holding off Harvard 79-70

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kevin Knox had 20 points, Hamidou Diallo added 19 and No. 7 Kentucky's 13-0 run midway through the second half provided a cushion that held off Harvard 79-70 on Saturday.

Kentucky (7-1) returned from a six-day break to shoot well for most of the game and lead the Ivy League Crimson throughout. It wasn't easy, and the Wildcats needed that initial accuracy to counter Harvard's 12 3-pointers — including six by sophomore forward Seth Towns (25 points) — that kept the Crimson within reach.

The Wildcats' key run over 2:42 for a 72-52 lead withstood a cold spell down the stretch that Harvard took advantage of to get within nine on Towns' 3 with 22 seconds remaining. Kentucky ran out the clock from there to win the first meeting between the schools and earn its fifth straight victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 12 points for the Wildcats, who shot 46 per cent but were just 2 of 12 from long range.