LeBron James takes over, Cavaliers win 11th straight

Devin Booker scored a season-high 38 points for Phoenix in his first game at TD Garden since he put up 70 against the Celtics on March 24. T.J. Warren had 19 points, and Tyson Chandler added 14 points and 18 rebounds.

Phoenix cut a 17-point deficit to 105-103 on Chandler's dunk late in the game. But Irving responded with a 3 from the right wing on the next possession, and his spinning shot off the backboard made it 112-106 with 29 seconds left.

76ERS 108, PISTONS 103

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 25 points and 10 rebounds and got the better of Andre Drummond down the stretch in a matchup of trash-talking big men to help Philadelphia beat Detroit.

Embiid drew the fifth and sixth fouls on Drummond and drew cheers as he waved goodbye to his fouled-out rival in between hitting four free throws to put Philadelphia ahead 100-95 with 2:35 left.

Robert Covington added 25 points, and Dario Saric had 17 points and hit a 3-pointer with 1:40 left to put the Sixers ahead 103-95.

Drummond had 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Tobias Harris scored 27 points, and Reggie Jackson had 25 points for the Pistons. They trailed by 18 points early in the third quarter.

MAVERICKS 108, CLIPPERS 82

DALLAS (AP) — J.J. Barea had 21 points and 10 assists, and Dallas beat Los Angeles for coach Rick Carlisle's 700th career victory.

Dallas made 16 of 35 3-point attempts and had five players score in double figures. Dirk Nowitzki went 5 for 5 from the long range on his way to 16 points, and reserve Devin Harris finished with 15 points.

Carlisle became the 18th coach in NBA history with at least 700 wins.

DeAndre Jordan had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Clippers (8-13), who have dropped two in a row after winning three straight. Lou Williams scored 18 points.

HAWKS 114, NETS 102

NEW YORK (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and reserve Luke Babbitt had 20, leading short-handed Atlanta past Brooklyn.

Atlanta had five players score in double figures in its third road win of the season. DeAndre Bembry had 12 points, and Isaiah Taylor and Taurean Prince each had 11.

The Hawks played without starting centre Dewayne Dedmon and rookie John Collins due to injuries. Dedmon hurt his left leg Wednesday night and is expected to miss three to six weeks. Collins, the 19th pick in the June draft, injured his left shoulder Thursday night and will be out for two to three weeks.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 15 points for Brooklyn.

BUCKS 109, KINGS 104

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and Milwaukee held off Sacramento.

Antetokounmpo made 17 free throws and had 13 rebounds, Khris Middleton added 25 points and Eric Bledsoe had 18. Milwaukee beat the Kings 112-87 on Tuesday night in Sacramento.

Zach Randolph led the Kings with 22 points, and Buddy Hield added 19.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By The Associated Press