Furman ends Tennessee Tech streak with 64-50 win

GREENVILLE, S.C. — John Davis III scored 16 points, Daniel Fowler added 12, and Furman beat Tennessee Tech 64-50 on Saturday, ending the Golden Eagles six-game win streak.

Matt Rafferty scored nine points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Paladins (5-3), who scored 23 points off of 16 Tennessee Tech turnovers and made 10 3-pointers to Tech's two.

Alexsa Jugovic's free throw capped a 10-0 run and the Golden Eagles closed to 36-29 early in the second half but they later missed nine straight shots while Furman mounted an 8-0 run for a 49-30 lead. Tennessee Tech closed to 58-48 after an 8-0 run with 3:08 to go but got no closer.

Fowler's 3-pointer put Furman up for good 12-9, and the Paladins pulled away on an 11-0 run in which Andrew Brown hit back-to-back 3s. Furman led 32-19 at halftime after making six 3s but shot just 31.6 per cent from the floor.