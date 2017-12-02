Crumpton scores 24, Canisius beats Dartmouth 73-60

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jermaine Crumpton had 24 points, four assists and three 3-pointers on Saturday, and Canisius beat Dartmouth 73-60.
Crumpton was 9 of 13 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range for the Golden Griffins (4-4), who have won three of their last four.
The Big Green (2-3) had an 8-0 run to cut a 16-point deficit down to 65-57 with 1:26 left. But Canisius made all eight of its free throws from there to seal the victory.
Canisius never trailed after taking a 15-14 lead and went in front for good at 35-32 on Malik Johnson's 3 late in the first half after Dartmouth tied it at 32. Crumpton added 3s on both sides of the intermission to push the lead to 41-32 and the Griffins extended to their largest lead at 65-49.
Takal Molson added 12 points and Malik Johnson scored 11 for Canisius.
Taylor Johnson led the Big Green with 13 and Chris Knight scored 12.
By The Associated Press
