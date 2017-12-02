Bell with late 3 lets Presbyterian slip by NC A&T 73-70

CLINTON, S.C. — Davon Bell sank a 3-pointer with a second to play and Presbyterian slipped by North Carolina A&T 73-70 on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Hose (4-5) were up 70-67 late when Femi Olujobi hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds to go to tie the game. Bell replied with a 3-pointer of his own to give Presbyterian the win with a second remaining. Bell had previously scored four consecutive layups to take his team from trailing 65-62 with 2:55 to go to leading 70-67 with 18 seconds left.

Presbyterian got off to a slow start but fought back to take a 32-22 lead at halftime.

Bell finished with 22 points, four rebounds and six assists for the Blue Hose. Reggie Dillard added 19 points and four rebounds, Romeo Crouch had 13 points and five rebounds and Armel TeTe chipped in 10 points with five rebounds.