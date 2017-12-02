Women's Top 25 Capsules

EUGENE, Ore. — Satou Sabally scored 22 points and Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points and a career-high 14 assists to help No. 10 Oregon rout Weber State 114-87 on Saturday.

Sabally, a 6-foot-4 German freshman making her first start, was 8 of 11 from the field and made three 3-pointers for the Ducks (7-1). Oregon has won four straight.

The teams were nearly even from beyond the arc, with Oregon hitting 17 of 33 and the Wildcats (5-2) making 17 of 34. Lexi Bando had five 3s in the second quarter for the Ducks and finished with 19 points.

Larryn Brooks was 5 of 9 from long range and led Weber State with 25 points. Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman added 16 points, and Kailie Quinn had 12.