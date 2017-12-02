Sam Houston run past S Dakota 54-42 in FCS playoffs

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Jeremiah Briscoe threw four touchdowns — three to Davion Davis — and Corey Avery ran for two scores and No.6 seed Sam Houston State outlasted South Dakota State 54-42 on Saturday in the second-round of the FCS playoffs.

The Bearkats (11-1), who piled up 33 first downs and 708 yards of total offence and won their 20th straight home game, play host to Kennesaw State in the quarterfinals next weekend.

Briscoe was 28 of 43 for 505 yards and one interception. Davis had touchdown receptions of 44 and 13 yards in the first quarter and 12 yards in the final minute of the second quarter to produce a 41-14 lead. Davis had eight receptions for 131 yards and also scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter.

Nathan Stewart had seven receptions for 180 yards and a 44-yard touchdown. Avery finished with 100 yards, surpassing 3,000 for his career, with his second 1-yard TD giving Sam Houston a 51-42 lead with 8:07 to play.