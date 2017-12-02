Friday leads Abilene Christian past D-III Schreiner 71-43

ABILENE, Texas — Jalone Friday scored 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting and Jaren Lewis tallied 14 and missed just two of eight shots and Abilene Christian beat Division III Schreiner 71-43 on Saturday.

Abilene Christian (5-3) had 19 steals and forced Schreiner into 26 turnovers. Friday started the scoring with a layup and jumper and Payten Ricks' 3 put the Wildcats up 7-0.

Friday and Lewis later teamed up for a 7-0 run to push the lead to 26-7 with 8:33 before halftime. Abilene Christian led 42-24 at intermission. The Wildcats capitalized on Schreiner's 4-minute scoring drought to extend their lead to 64-36.

Matthew Rindahl led Schreiner with 12 points as 17 Mountaineers players entered the game. Schreiner held a 41-40 rebounding advantage with 11 coming on the offensive end.