William & Mary beats Savannah State 108-85

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Connor Burchfield scored 27 points, and Justin Pierce had career highs with 21 points and 17 rebounds and William & Mary beat Savannah State 108-85 on Saturday.

Burchfield was 9 of 13 from the field and made five 3-pointers. Pierce was 8-of-12 shooting with three 3s to go along with five assists, three steals and three blocks. Nathan Knight and Matt Milon added 18 points apiece for William & Mary (5-2), which shot 38 of 60 (63 per cent) from the floor and was 16-of-32 shooting from long range. The Tribe also made 16 of 19 free throws.

Javaris Jenkins scored 20 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Savannah State (3-7). Alante Fenner added 17 points and Zach Sellers chipped in 14 for the Tigers, who have lost three of their last four games.

By The Associated Press