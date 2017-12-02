Top 25 Capsules

Tyus Battle scored 22 points for Syracuse (6-1), which was playing away from the Carrier Dome for the first time this season.

___

No. 4 Villanova 94, Saint Joseph's 53

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 18 points, Phil Booth had 17 points and Villanova hit 10 straight 3-pointers in a record performance.

Omari Spellman buried a 3 with 3:06 left to give the Wildcats their school-record 18th 3-pointer of the game. Villanova sank 19 3s, topping the 17 hit on Nov. 27, 2005 vs. Lehigh.

Booth led the charge early for the Wildcats (8-0) against their Big 5 rivals. The Wildcats, Hawks, La Salle, Temple and Penn comprise the city series field. The Wildcats have emerged as the class of the city and won for the whopping 20th straight time in the series. They've won 19 of those games by at least 10 points and haven't been defeated by a Philly team since Temple won on Dec. 5, 2012.

James Demery led the Hawks (4-4) ith 14 points.

___

No. 7 Kentucky 79, Harvard 70

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kevin Knox had 20 points and Hamidou Diallo added 19 for Kentucky, which went a 13-0 run midway through the second half.

Kentucky (7-1) returned from a six-day break to shoot well for most of the game and lead the Ivy League Crimson throughout. The Wildcats needed that initial accuracy to counter Harvard's 12 3-pointers — including six by sophomore forward Seth Towns (25 points) — that kept the Crimson within reach.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 12 points for the Wildcats, who shot 46 per cent but were just 2 of 12 from long range.

Towns made 8 of 14 shots for Harvard, which shot 37 per cent but was 12 of 28 from behind the arc.

___

No. 8 Wichita St. 69, No. 16 Baylor 62

WACO, Texas (AP) — Conner Frankamp scored 17 points and Wichita State closed the game on a 7-0 run, ending Baylor's 46-game nonconference home winning streak.

The Shockers (6-1) shot 63 per cent (10-for-16) from 3-point range, with Frankamp's 5-for-8 from beyond the arc leading the way. It was the senior's 3-pointer from the right corner with 2:50 remaining that began Wichita State's decisive run, and the Shockers were 4-for-5 from the free throw line in the final 1:38.

Shaquille Morris added 15 points for Wichita State, which also received 11 apiece from Landry Shamet and Darral Willis Jr.

Manu Lecomte scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half for Baylor (5-2).

___

No. 21 Xavier 89, No. 11 Cincinnati 76

CINCINNATI (AP) — Trevon Bluiett scored 28 points against Xavier's crosstown rival and the Musketeers earned their eighth victory in the last 11 games of the series.

There were three technical fouls and animosity at the end. Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin was yelling as he was led away from the postgame handshake line by an official and an assistant coach.

The Musketeers (7-1) led by 17 midway through the first half by dominating every aspect. They pushed the lead to 23 in the second half.

Jacob Evans III had 23 points for the Bearcats (7-1), who hadn't faced a ranked team all season. They haven't won at Xavier since 2001, when Bob Huggins was the coach.

___

No.18 Virginia 75, Lehigh 54

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Guy scored 21 points and Virginia never trailed.

Isaiah Wilkins added 14 points and Devon Hall had 11 for the Cavaliers (8-0). who led by as many as 23 in the second half.

Lance Tejada made five of Lehigh's 10 3-pointers and scored 22 points. The Mountain Hawks (4-4) shot just 40 per cent (19-47).

By The Associated Press