Tillman scores career-high 16, Utah beats Hawaii 80-60

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak acknowledged his team's performance wasn't "sexy" on Saturday, but the Utes will take a win any way they can get it.

Freshman Donnie Tillman scored a career-high 16 points as Utah led start to finish in an 80-60 win over Hawaii on Saturday.

The Utes simply had more skill and size than the visiting Rainbow Warriors and cruised to the victory despite some ugly play on both sides.

"It wasn't stellar defence on either team's part and it was missing a bunch of open shots," Krystkowiak said. "Our discussion at halftime was strictly defence, playing harder. ... There were a lot of open looks that didn't go in. From an offensive point of view, it's not like you need to recreate the wheel. ... As I told the team, get in and get a bunch of reps up. ... Some guys have to find some confidence.

"We don't have one guy we can rely on, so it's going to have to be a collective effort on our part. ... It's good to get the win, but it certainly wasn't real sexy."

Tillman shot 5 for 9 from the field and added eight rebounds off the bench. Dave Collette finished with 16 points for Utah (6-1) while Gabe Bealer scored 14 and knocked down four 3-pointers.

Utah led 37-30 at halftime after a sluggish start offensively for both teams. Both squads missed their first five shots and went long stretches without scoring a basket.

The Utes finally got going off seven straight points from Tillman and a 21-8 stretch gave Utah a 13-point lead. Hawaii closed the half strong with a 14-8 run of their own, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Drew Buggs.

"I was really picking my spots and angles," Tillman said. "Coach has been watching a little extra film with me about cutting and when to cut, things of that nature. ... I was pretty sluggish at first. I had to find something to get me going. I got a little eurostep foul and got to the line and after that was ready to go."

A 20-6 second-half stretch put the Utes up 59-40 and buried Hawaii. Utah won the rebounding battle 46-32.