Nichols leads Albany past Columbia 86-82

ALBANY, N.Y. — David Nichols scored 29 points and hit a key pair of free throws with 7.7 seconds left to help secure Albany's 86-82 win over Columbia on Saturday night.

The Great Danes (8-1) won their second in a row by rallying from a 10-point deficit early in the second half. They took the lead for good at 75-74 on Nichols' 3-pointer with 2:17 to play but didn't extend to a two-possession lead until Joe Cremo's free throws made it 84-80 with 15.5 seconds left.

The Lions (1-6) made 10 of their first 12 shots from the field in the second half to lead 51-41 on Gabe Stefanini's 3-pointer with 12:16 left. Albany erased the deficit over the next four minutes and the teams went back and forth until the final two minutes.

Cremo added 25 points, Travis Charles scored 13 and Devonte Campbell 10 for the Danes.