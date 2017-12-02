Robinson scores 23, Boston College beats Hartford 73-61

Robinson, who scored 10 points in the first half, helped the Eagles respond with a 15-2 run. Chatman capped the comeback with a 3-pointer to give Boston College a 19-17 lead and a 31-30 edge at halftime.

The Eagles outrebounded the Hawks 40-28 and outscored them 38-18 in the paint.

Early in the game, Hartford honoured Vin Baker, who was a star with the Hawks prior to going to the NBA. Baker's son, Vin Baker Jr., is a freshman on the Eagles team.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The short-handed Eagles, who were without starter Deontae Hawkins (knee) secured a much-needed win after dropping three of its last four. The Eagles started the season 3-0, but still have not beaten a school from a Power 5 conference.

Hartford: The Hawks are on a four-game losing skid, but have almost a month to get things right before opening in the America East.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

The Eagles came into the game shooting just 69.7 per cent from the foul line, but finished a season-best 92.3 per cent (12 of 13).

HE SAID IT

"This is college basketball, you don't just walk in and beat people. It's college basketball and you have to play every game. It was good for us to find a way to win." - Boston College coach Jim Christian.

TURNING POINT

After Hartford took a 54-53 lead, the Eagles collected two offensive rebounds on their ensuing possession before Bowman sank his 3-pointer. For the game, Boston College scored 14 points on 13 offensive rebounds.

UP NEXT

Boston College has six days off before opening Atlantic Coast Conference play with Duke at home.

Hartford started a three-game homestand with in-state rivals. Quinnipiac and Sacred Heart are up next.

By William S. Paxton, The Associated Press