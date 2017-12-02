McDonald, Northern Kentucky beat Morehead State 86-49

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Drew McDonald scored 22 points with five 3-pointers, Lavone Holland II added 16 points, and Northern Kentucky used a 25-3 second-half run to pull away from Morehead State 86-49 on Saturday night.

Carson Williams had 13 points, Jeff Garrett added 10 with seven boards, and Jalen Tate had 10 points and three steals for the Norse (6-2). Northern Kentucky made 12 3-pointers and shot 59.3 per cent from the floor.

McDonald hit back-to-back 3-pointers, a layup and another 3 for his 1,000th career point and the Norse led 49-28 early in the second half. Williams scored all of his points in a 25-3 run capped by Mason Faulkner's consecutive 3s and Northern Kentucky led by 37.

Jeff Garrett's layup sparked a 14-0 run capped by Holland's 3-pointer and the Norse led 23-10 while the Eagles were scoreless for nearly four minutes. McDonald scored 11 in the half, Holland had 10 and the Norse led 38-28.