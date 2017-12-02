Massey scores 31 in FAU's 93-75 victory

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Justin Massey made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Florida Atlantic beat Bethune-Cookman 93-75 on Saturday night.

Massey scored 17 straight points, including three 3-pointers, in a 19-2 run in the first half that gave the Owls a 26-point lead. Massey had five 3-pointers and 25 points in the first half, which ended with the Owls (4-3) ahead 52-35.

The Wildcats (4-4) got as close as eight, 73-65, with 8:44 left but Massey hit a 3 and Jailyn Ingram scored five points in a 10-2 spurt to go up by 16 with the lead staying in double figures.

Gerdarius Troutman added 19 points, Ronald Delph 13 and Ingram and Anthony Adger 11 each for the Wildcats.