Markstrom, Canucks edge Maple Leafs 2-1

With an electric atmosphere inside Rogers Arena for the Leafs' only visit there this season, Vancouver then went ahead by two at 11:14 after a dominant shift by the Sedin twins where the Canucks controlled the puck for 28 seconds in the offensive zone on a delayed penalty. Henrik Sedin eventually found Edler with a pass from the right corner, and the defenceman made no mistake by ripping his first of the year shortside on Andersen.

After stopping James van Riemsdyk early in the period from in close, Markstrom made his best save of the opening period with about five minutes to go when he got across to stop Matthews twice at the side of the net.

Outshot 17-11 in the first, the Leafs had the first 10 of the second period as they pressed to get back in the game.

William Nylander blasted an effort on the power play that Markstrom got a piece of before the puck hit the crossbar and stayed out before the Vancouver goalie also thwarted Nazem Kadri moments later from the slot.

Vancouver's first shot of the period came with just over eight minutes left when Brock Boeser — the league's rookie of the month for November — jumped on a turnover and fired a one timer that Andersen did well to keep out.

Notes: Daniel Sedin is the 87th player in NHL history to reach the 1,000-point milestone, joining twin brother Henrik Sedin, who accomplished the feat last season. Canucks forward Derek Dorsett, who announced an end to his playing career Thursday because of spinal problems, was on the ice before the game to hand Daniel Sedin the silver puck to commemorate the milestone. ... Leafs centre Tyler Bozak missed with the game with an illness. ... Vancouver hosts Carolina on Tuesday, while Toronto welcomes Calgary on Wednesday.

