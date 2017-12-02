Johnson has 2 goals, Lightning beat Sharks 5-2

TAMPA, Fla. — Tyler Johnson scored twice in the third period to snap a 15-game drought and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Saturday night.

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and Cory Conacher also scored for the Lightning, who had lost four of six. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves. Kucherov had one of Tampa Bay's four goals, his 19th, in the third. He entered without a goal over his previous six games.

After Johnson had an in-close backhand power-play goal 1:39 into the third, the centre made it 3-1 at 5:49 on a rebound goal after Martin Jones made a nifty save during Victor Hedman's breakaway.

Barclay Goodrow and Justin Braun had goals for San Jose, and Jones stopped 38 shots in his return after missing two games with a lower-body injury.