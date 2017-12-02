No. 10 Miami stays unbeaten, tops Princeton 80-52

MIAMI — DJ Vasiljevic scored 20 points, Bruce Brown Jr. added 17 and No. 10 Miami had little trouble on the way to topping Princeton 80-52 in the HoopHall Miami Invitational on Saturday night.

Lonnie Walker IV had a season-high 12 points for Miami (7-0), which shot 14 for 25 from 3-point range.

Vasiljevic and Brown were highly efficient, shooting a combined 13 for 17 from the field and 9 for 12 from 3-point range. Anthony Lawrence added 10 rebounds for the Hurricanes, Brown had eight assists and Miami outscored Princeton 30-12 in the paint.

Amir Bell scored 13 for Princeton (2-5), which got 11 points apiece from Devin Cannady and Myles Stephens.

Princeton led 16-14 midway through the first half, and that was its final hurrah.

Miami closed the half on a 24-4 run to take a 38-20 lead, a spurt that included 13 unanswered points, 11 points from Brown in less than 5 minutes and forcing Princeton into 10 consecutive missed shots.

The Tigers got within 14 early in the second half, but Miami never ceded control. And if there was any doubt, Miami went on a 10-0 run capped by an NBA-range 3-pointer from Vasiljevic for a 70-44 lead with 5 minutes remaining.

It was the second game of the day in Miami, with No. 2 Kansas topping Syracuse 76-60 in the early contest. There were several thousand more fans in the stands for that game than there was for the Hurricanes game, for one big reason — the Miami-Princeton basketball game started around the exact same time as the Miami-Clemson game for the Atlantic Coast Conference football title.

BIG PICTURE

Princeton: Tigers assistant coach Kerry Kittles, the former Villanova star, had some big nights at AmericanAirlines Arena during his NBA career. He scored 27 for New Jersey against the Heat in 2001, and 24 at Miami in 2000. ... Princeton started 3 for 4 from the field, then immediately followed that with a 3-for-18 stretch.