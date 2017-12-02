TCU beats Yale 92-66 for nation-leading 13th straight win

FORT WORTH, Texas — Desmond Bane scored 18 points, Jaylen Fisher had 17 points and seven assists and No. 23 TCU won its nation-leading 13th straight game, beating Yale 92-66 on Saturday night.

Alex Robinson had 13 points, all before leaving the game briefly with an injury in the second half, as the Horned Frogs won consecutive games as a ranked team for the first time since January 1999. They were last in the Top 25 for one week almost three years ago.

Kenrich Williams had his fourth straight double-double and fifth of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds to help TCU start 8-0 for the second straight season. Williams had double-doubles in all five NIT games when the Frogs won that title last season.

Miye Oni led Yale (5-5) with 18 points, Alex Copeland scored 16 points and Paul Atkinson had 15 points and nine rebounds in the first meeting between the schools.

The Horned Frogs had six players in double figures. Ahmed Hamby, a graduate transfer from VCU who is originally from Egypt, had a season-high 12 points, and JD Miller added 11.

Bane was 5 of 8 from 3-point range, including two during a 13-3 run to finish the first half, helping the Frogs to a 45-31 lead. Fisher was 8 of 10 from the field as the Frogs shot 59 per cent, their third straight game at better than 50 per cent.

Robinson had five assists and Williams added four as the Horned Frogs finished with 22, two more than the fifth-best average in the nation coming into the game.

TCU pushed its lead to 20 early in the second half and cruised despite a season-low five points from leading scorer Vladimir Brodziansky, who matched his season low with four shots.

THE TAKEAWAY

Yale: The Bulldogs had won four of five coming in but haven't been able to stay close to teams with NCAA Tournament expectations. They have an average margin of defeat of 23 points in losses to Creighton, Wisconsin and TCU — all on the road.