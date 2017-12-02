QMJHL Roundup: Islanders edge Remparts

QUEBEC — Sam King and Sullivan Sparkes scored in the shootout as the Charlottetown Islanders edged the Quebec Remparts 3-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.
Keith Getson and Thomas Casey scored for the Islanders (16-10-1) in regulation, building a 2-0 lead over the first two periods.
Luke Kirwan and Olivier Mathieu scored for the Remparts (18-9-3) in the third to tie the game.
Matthew Welsh kicked out 31 shots for Charlottetown. Dereck Baribeau turned aside 32 shots for Quebec.
The Remparts went 2 for 8 on the power play. The Islanders were 0 for 5 with the man advantage.
---
OCEANIC 6 CATARACTES 4
SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice as Rimouski beat the Cataractes.
Chase Stewart, Dmitry Zavgorodniy, Samuel Dove-McFalls and Mathieu Bizier also scored for the Oceanic (18-6-4).
Vasily Glotov and Samuel Asselin supplied the offence for Shawinigan (8-20-1) with two goals apiece.
---
MOOSEHEADS 4 FOREURS 2
HALIFAX — Filip Zadina had a goal and an assist as the Mooseheads doubled up Val-d'Or.
Otto Somppi, Arnaud Durandeau and Walter Flower also scored for Halifax (17-8-4).
David Henley and Yan Dion scored for the Foreurs (13-14-1).
---
PHOENIX 4 DRAKKAR 3
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Yaroslav Alexeyev scored the winner on a power play five minutes into the third period and Sherbrooke went on to beat the Drakkar.
Nicolas Poulin, Hugo Roy and Samuel Poulin also scored for the Phoenix (13-9-7).
Xavier Bouchard, Nathan Legare and Gabriel Fortier scored for Baie-Comeau (12-14-2). Simon Chevrier was given a match penalty for checking to the head at 18:25 of the second period.
---
HUSKIES 4 WILDCATS 2
MONCTON, N.B. — Patrik Hrehorcak scored a goal and set up another to help lift Rouyn-Noranda over the Wildcats.
Mathieu Boucher, Felix Bibeau and Taylor Ford also scored for the Huskies (16-7-6), who built a 3-0 lead early in the third period.
Nicholas Welsh and Anderson MacDonald scored for Moncton (13-13-3).
---
VOLTIGEURS 7 SEA DOGS 2
DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Nicolas Guay scored a hat trick as the Voltigeurs beat Saint John.
Morgan Adams-Moisan, Robert Lynch, Cedric Desruisseaux and Nicolas Desgroseilliers also scored for Drummondville (19-8-2) and Nicolas Beaudin had three assists.
Ostap Safin and William Poirier scored for the Sea Dogs (7-16-6).
---
By The Canadian Press
