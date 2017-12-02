QMJHL Roundup: Islanders edge Remparts

QUEBEC — Sam King and Sullivan Sparkes scored in the shootout as the Charlottetown Islanders edged the Quebec Remparts 3-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Keith Getson and Thomas Casey scored for the Islanders (16-10-1) in regulation, building a 2-0 lead over the first two periods.

Luke Kirwan and Olivier Mathieu scored for the Remparts (18-9-3) in the third to tie the game.

Matthew Welsh kicked out 31 shots for Charlottetown. Dereck Baribeau turned aside 32 shots for Quebec.