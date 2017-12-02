Mosley with 25 points, James Madison beats Charlotte 87-82

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Stuckey Mosley scored 25 points and James Madison beat Charlotte 87-82 on Saturday night.

Mosley was 8 of 17 from the field and 7 of 8 from the line for the Dukes (3-6). Develle Phillips added 17 points and eight rebounds, Darius Banks had 12 points and Matt Lewis had 11 points with six rebounds and four assists.

Mosley scored nine points in a 24-8 run to start the first half and JMU led 49-35 at the break.

Charlotte fought back in the second half, cutting the JMU lead to 85-80 on a Jon Davis layup with 21 seconds to go. Mosley was fouled after that and made both free throws to help keep the Dukes well ahead.