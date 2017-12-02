James takes over as Cavaliers win 11th straight

Evans had 31 points and 12 assists for Memphis. Marc Gasol scored 27 and passed 10,000 career points despite being listed as questionable after injuring his left foot in Friday's loss to San Antonio.

Cleveland has scored at least 100 points in each game during its streak and is closing in on its longest winning streak since it ripped off 12 straight in 2015.

James scored 11 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter, including a pair of three-point plays and a jumper from the corner at the buzzer, helping Cleveland to a 66-52 halftime lead.

James, the reigning NBA Player of the Month, also had 12 assists. He has shot 50 per cent or better from the floor in each of his last 10 games.

Kevin Love added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland. He went to the floor after banging knees with JaMychal Green in the third quarter, but remained in the game.

Memphis point guard Mike Conley missed his ninth straight game because of a sore left Achilles.

CAVS, ROSE TALKING

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said the team's communication with point guard Derrick Rose has been positive. Rose is away from the team because of a personal matter. He also has been sidelined by a sprained left ankle. The team is expected to provide another update Sunday.

GOOD DECISION

Gasol wasn't cleared to go until arriving at the arena, but played a game-high 41 minutes. He underwent an MRI Saturday that revealed no structural damage. "The medical staff was a little worried, but when it's only pain, I'm going to play," Gasol said. "We were able to manage it."

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Gasol has 10,007 career points. ... Memphis hit seven of its first nine shots and took a 16-9 lead, forcing the Cavaliers to call a timeout four minutes into the game. Cleveland called another timeout at the 4:24 mark with Memphis leading 24-13. ... Memphis didn't get to the line until Evans was fouled shooting a 3-pointer at the 6:50 mark of the second quarter.

Cavaliers: J.R. Smith scored 17 points, and Wade had 16. ... Love was the only starter to get a rebound in the first half when he had seven. ... F Channing Frye went to the locker room in the fourth quarter with a dislocated right finger, but doesn't think the injury is serious.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Minnesota on Monday night. Memphis has lost eight straight at FedEx Forum.

Cavaliers: At Chicago on Monday night. Cleveland beat the Bulls 119-112 on Oct. 24 in Cleveland.

By Steve Herrick, The Associated Press