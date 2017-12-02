Marshall ends seven-game skid against Akron, 86-64

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Ajdin Penava had 20 points and 13 rebounds and blocked three shots to help Marshall end a seven-game skid against Akron with an 86-64 victory on Saturday night.

Jon Elmore, who came into the game averaging 25.3 points, scored 22 with seven assists and C.J. Burks hit four 3-pointers on his way to 20 points for the Thundering Herd (5-3).

Marshall began to pull away midway through the first half when Burks scored five in a 13-0 run that covered 4:37 and left the Herd leading 24-10. Jarrod West's 3-pointer pushed the lead to 44-29 at halftime. Marshall upped its lead to 20 early in the second half and cruised from there.

Daniel Utomi made four 3-pointers and scored 15 with eight rebounds for Akron (3-2). Emmanuel Olojakpoke scored 13 and Malcolm Duvivier added 11 points and four assists for the Zips.