Fletcher keys Toledo's 71-69 victory over Texas Southern

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tre'Shaun Fletcher had 16 points and 10 rebounds, including four points and a key rebound late, to help Toledo hold off Texas Southern 71-69 on Saturday night.

Nate Navigato played all 40 minutes and scored 17 points with five 3-pointers for Toledo (4-3). Marreon Jackson added 14 points and Luke Knapke chipped in 12.

Divonte Lumpkin scored 27 points and Demontrae Jefferson had 25 for Texas Southern (0-8).

Jefferson made four free throws and Robert Lewis added another during a 5-0 spurt that gave Texas Southern a 64-62 lead with 2:16 to play. Fletcher made a layup and a jumper and the Rockets regained the lead 66-64. Texas Southern pulled within 68-67 on Jefferson's 3-pointer.