Cameron Smith wins playoff at Australian PGA Championship

GOLD COAST, Australia — Cameron Smith won the Australian PGA Championship on Sunday with a par on the second hole of a playoff with fellow Australian Jordan Zunic.

Both players were off the 18th green for their third shots, but Smith put his within 4 feet and made the putt after Zunic missed from about 12 feet.

"I wasn't really expecting much out of that chip shot on the playoff hole, I just wanted to get it basically inside Jordan's and ended up hitting a really good shot," Smith said. "I had my chance on the 72nd and just misread the putt. Nice to get it done."

Smith, who had his first PGA Tour win this year with Jonas Blixt in the Zurich Classic team event, bogeyed the 18th in regulation after birdieing the 17th to take the lead.

Smith, who finished fourth last week in the Australian Open, closed with a 3-under 68 and Zunic had a 71 to finish at 18-under 270 at Royal Pines.

Mike Weir of Bright's Grove, Ont., shot a final round 67 to finish the event tied for 15th at 8 under.

Australia media reported that Smith ignored a heckler on the course who disrupted him on the closing holes, including his approach shot to the 18th in regulation. Australian Associated Press said the man was removed from the course by security.

Zunic had eight consecutive pars on the back nine after he bogeyed the 10th.

On Saturday, Zunic needed birdies on his final two holes to shoot 59, but went bogey-double bogey on 17 and 18 to tie the course record with a 64.

Adam Bland was third after a 68, missing the playoff by one stroke. Marc Leishman also shot 68 and tied for fourth.