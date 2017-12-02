Cracknell nets OT winner, Rocket top Phantoms

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Adam Cracknell scored his second goal of the game in overtime as the Laval Rocket snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Cracknell was playing in his second game with the Montreal Canadiens' farm club after being acquired from the New York Rangers on Thursday for forward Peter Holland.

Jeremy Gregoire forced extra time with a goal at 19:50 of the third period for Laval (10-9-5). Daniel Audette had the other with Chris Terry and Matt Taormina both tacking on two assists.

Matt Read, Greg Carey and Corban Knight scored for the Phantoms (13-7-3).