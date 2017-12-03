Murray, Barton lead Nuggets over Lakers, 115-100.

Barton gave the Nuggets the lead for good with two free throws, Murray hit a 3-pointer to go up five and Denver closed it out.

"We just kept turning the ball over," Kuzma said. "We made a few costly turnovers and they converted."

TIP-INS

Lakers: Kuzma was named the NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month for November and games played in October. Kuzma ranked second among West rookies in rebounding (6.1) and third in 3-point field goal percentage (37.9). Kuzma returned to the lineup after missing Thursday's game with back spasms. ... The Lakers committed 21 turnovers.

Nuggets: Assigned F Torrey Craig to Sioux Falls of the G League. ... Chandler has missed three straight games with his lower back injury. ... Trey Lyles scored a season-high 18 points.

FAT CITY

Denver retired Lafayette "Fat" Lever's No. 12 in a halftime ceremony. Lever, who played for the Nuggets from 1984-90, recorded 43 triple-doubles in his career.

Lever is the sixth player to have his number retired by the Nuggets.

"I started thinking about (getting my number retired) when I was with the (Sacramento) Kings," Lever said. "I saw a lot of ceremonies that happened there. I thought 'what if,' and what if came tonight."

SHOW STOPPER

Harris finished with 13 points, but his biggest bucket brought the crowd to its feet. With 8:41 left in the third Harris drove into the lane and started to go up for a layup. Ball cut off his path and Harris did a 360 and finished with a finger roll.

"Once I spun I was like, 'Nah, this has to stay in my right hand the whole time. I'm not switching it up,'" Harris said.

The crowd cheered and his teammates were impressed.

"I was speechless. I didn't know what to do. It was a crazy play," Murray said.

Murray then shouted across the locker room to Harris, "I was open by the way." Harris quietly responded, "My bad."

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host the Western Conference-leading Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

Nuggets: Begin a six-game trip in Dallas on Monday night.

