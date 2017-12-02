Childs, Cannon double-up to send BYU past Utah St. 75-66

LOGAN, Utah — Yoeli Childs and McKay Cannon each scored 17 points and BYU beat Utah State 75-66 Saturday night to send the Cougars to their third straight win.

Elijah Bryant started the second half with a 3 to put BYU up 31-24 before the Aggies went on a 9-0 run to take the lead. The two went back and forth before Cannon's layup with 9:56 left put BYU (6-2) up for good.

Childs made 2 of 4 free throws on consecutive possessions, Bryant had a 3-point play off a layup and TJ Haws' 3-pointer with 7:39 to go put BYU up 53-47. The Cougars made 13 of 14 free throws the rest of the way to secure the win.

Bryant finished with 15 points, Haws scored 10 and BYU missed just four of 28 free throws (85.7 per cent).