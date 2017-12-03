Moody Magic: SMU over No. 14 USC 72-55, 28th home win in row

DALLAS — Ben Emelogu had 11 of his 16 points in a big go-ahead run after halftime and SMU got some measure of revenge with a 72-55 victory over No. 14 Southern California on Saturday night.
Shake Milton added 22 points for the Mustangs (7-2), who stretched their home winning streak to 28 in a row. Jimmy Whitt had 14 points and Jarrey Foster 13.
Chimezie Metu had 13 points to lead USC, which had won its last seven non-conference road games.
It was the third meeting in 13 months between the teams. The Trojans (4-2) won both games last year, including a home game in November 2016 and then again in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March.
The Mustangs are 31-0 at home under coach Tim Jankovich, including three games when he filled in for Larry Brown when he was still an associate head coach.
SMU was down 37-33 before Emelogu hit a 3-pointer that ignited a 23-5 run. The Mustangs went ahead to stay after Milton's two free throws with 15:31 left made it 38-37. Emelogu had three 3s and a dunk in that 23-5 stretch that pushed them ahead 56-42.
After Metu's dunk with just over 7 minutes left in the first half put the Trojans up 25-17, they went nearly 5 minutes without scoring until Metu's jumper with 2:14 left — and they still led 27-24. USC was up 30-27 at the half after a late 3-pointer by Jonah Mathews.
BIG PICTURE
USC: A tough week for the Trojans, who were 4-0 before losing consecutive games to teams from the Lone Star State. USC was coming off a 75-59 home loss last Sunday to Texas A&M, which took over that game with a 19-3 run in the second half. USC again struggled shooting, especially after halftime when making only 8 of 22 shots against SMU.
SMU: The high-energy Mustangs thrive in Moody Coliseum, where one of the regular attenders is former President George W. Bush, who was sitting courtside again Saturday night. SMU is 46-7 under Jankovich.
HOME STREAK
Only Cincinnati has a long home winning streak than SMU at 30 in a row. In their streak, the Mustangs have won 24 of the 28 games by at least 10 points.
UP NEXT
USC will be in Staples Center next Friday night to play Oklahoma.
SMU goes to the other side of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to play No. 23 TCU on Tuesday night.
___
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
By Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press
