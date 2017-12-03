Hurricanes stumbling down the stretch, have room to improve

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios said he was surprised the Hurricanes were beaten so badly, saying he felt like the team had a fighting chance against Clemson.

"You are very surprised when you come out and get beat in all phases of the game," Berrios said. "We came with a good plan and we were confident in it. We were ready to compete for that championship. But they came out and jumped us."

Miami will find out what bowl game it will be headed to on Sunday.

"We have got great players, but we need more great players," Richt said. "We have to have enough depth to withstand attrition whether it is guys getting hurt or guys transferring. We're just not to that point yet."

Richt said he's still proud of his team, which has won 10 games for the first time since 2003 and helped put the program back on the right road.

Now he said it's time to get better — and that begins with recruiting.

"We need more guys to come into this program and catch the vision of where we're going and be a part of it," Richt said. "I think there are bunch of guys who want to be a part of it and can see that. I think they will be encouraged by how far we have come and know that we have a ways to go and need their help to get there."

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press