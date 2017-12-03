Scores and Schedule

Saturday's Games
NHL
Boston 3 Philadelphia 0
Minnesota 2 St. Louis 1 (OT)
Pittsburgh 5 Buffalo 1
Montreal 10 Detroit 1
Washington 4 Columbus 3
Vancouver 2 Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 5 San Jose 2
Carolina 3 Florida 2 (OT)
Nashville 3 Anaheim 2 (SO)
Arizona 5 New Jersey 0
Dallas 3 Chicago 2 (SO)
Edmonton 7 Calgary 5
---
AHL
Toronto 4 Hartford 3 (OT)
Utica 2 Bridgeport 1 (SO)
Syracuse 5 Belleville 4 (SO)
Hershey 3 Milwaukee 0
Rockford 6 Texas 2
Rochester 5 WB/Scranton 2
Providence 4 Binghamton 2
Laval 4 Lehigh Valley 3 (OT)
Grand Rapids 5 Chicago 2
Manitoba 4 Cleveland 0
San Antonio 4 Iowa 3 (OT)
---
NBA
Boston 116 Phoenix 111
Dallas 108 L.A. Clippers 82
Atlanta 114 Brooklyn 102
Cleveland 116 Memphis 111
Philadelphia 108 Detroit 103
Milwaukee 109 Sacramento 104
Denver 115 L.A. Lakers 100
New Orleans 123 Portland 116
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
---
AHL
Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
---
NFL
Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.
---
NBA
Orlando at New York, 3:30 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
