Trier leads Arizona past UNLV in overtime, 91-88

Ayton came into the weekend one of just seven players in the nation averaging at least 15 points and 10 rebounds per game, while shooting 60 per cent or better from the field. Ayton is one of just two freshmen in college basketball with the feat, ironically, along with Brandon McCoy, who led UNLV (6-2) with a game-high 33 points and 10 rebounds.

Shakur Juiston added 21 points and nine rebounds for the Rebels.

The teams played in front of 14,579 fans, including a heavy dose of Wildcats faithful, the largest crowd at the Thomas and Mack Center since UNLV hosted Nevada on Feb. 25 last season, when 14,808 attended.

"I think it was great for our freshmen to experience what it is to play a true road game," Trier said. "We have so many young guys, after the game they were like 'is it like that every time?' Every time Arizona comes into town it's a big game for the other team, and you know they're going to have their best crowd, they're going to play their best game trying to beat us."

Which is exactly what UNLV did, opening the game with the hot hand by hitting 54.5 per cent (6 of 11) from the field over the first eight minutes, while the Wildcats hit a mere 22.2 per cent (4 of 18). UNLV led 41-30 at halftime after shooting 17 for 30 (56.7 per cent), and outrebounding the Wildcats 24-16. Arizona shot just 35 per cent (14 of 40) over the first 20 minutes.

"The game could've gone either way, I credit our guys for hanging in there," Miller said. "We were down big at half and it's not easy to have a second half like we did."

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: After becoming the first team in 31 years to drop from No. 2 all the way out of the Top 25 poll, after a disastrous trip to the Bahamas, the Wildcats received 34 votes last week and look for a possible return to the poll after going 2-0 this week. Arizona had been ranked in every AP Top 25 poll, counting preseason and weekly polls, since the beginning of the 2012-13 season.

UNLV: The Runnin' Rebels are now 8-2 all-time versus Arizona at home, including 4-2 at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV is 12-9 against Arizona all-time and 61-61 against teams that currently make up the Pac-12 Conference. The Runnin' Rebels defeated Utah, 85-58, on Nov. 22.

UP NEXT

Arizona plays No. 9 Texas A&M on Tuesday, in the Valley of the Sun Shootout in Phoenix.

UNLV plays Oral Roberts on Tuesday, at the MGM Grand Garden.

By W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press